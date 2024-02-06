Reading Time: 3 minutes

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – February 6, 2024 – One World Lithium Inc. (OTC:OWRDF) (CSE:OWLI) (the “Company” or “OWL”) announces effective on February 7, 2024 the Company will amend the terms (the “Amendment”) of an aggregate of 45,022,210 outstanding common share purchase warrants (collectively, the “Warrants”) previously issued by the Company as follows:

45,022,210 of these Warrants are currently exercisable to acquire common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 until March 1, 2024. Under the Amendment, the term of the Warrants will be extended by an additional twenty-four months (24) to March 01, 2026. All other warrant terms remain the same.

Continuation of Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Company also announces further to its news release dated October 25, 2023, the Company is continuing with its non-brokered private placement of up to 20,000,000 units (each, a “Unit”) of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 that may close in one or more tranches (the “Offering”). Too date the Company has raised $200,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.08 for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering. All funds are stated in Canadian dollars. For further details see news releases dated October 25, 2023, October 20, 2023 and September 14, 2023.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. remains focused on properties of merit that may contain lithium in brine. The Company is also focused on commercial application of its Direct Lithium Extraction Technology. OWL intends to license or joint venture its technology to current and future lithium carbonate producers. For more information, visit: https://oneworldlithium.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,

“Douglas Fulcher”

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email [email protected]

or call 1-888-280-8128.

