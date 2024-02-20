Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pan African Resources PLC CEO Cobus Loots takes Proactive’s Stephen Gunnion through the company’s interim results to 31 December 2023.

The mining firm experienced a significant uptick in performance, driven by increased production and a favourable gold price environment, particularly in South African rand. The impact of operational enhancements at its Barberton operations and its tailings retreatment portfolio including Elikhulu saw substantial production boosts, positioning the company to meet its full-year guidance of 180,000 to 190,000 ounces of gold.

Loots highlighted the successful management of costs despite inflationary pressures, attributing part of the efficiency to the depreciation of the rand against the dollar, higher gold output reducing unit costs, and prudent cost controls. Notably, the company’s investment in renewable energy and water recycling initiatives has started to pay off, with the first solar plant saving approximately $13 per ounce in all-in-sustaining costs (AISC).

Cash generation surged by 130%, enabling further investments in projects like the Mogale Tailings Retreatment project, which is on schedule and budget to enhance Pan African’s production for the next two decades.

The Evander mine also reported increased output, thanks to infrastructure upgrades. Safety improvements were emphasised as a crucial part of the company’s operations, especially significant given the proportion of production from tailings and surface operations. ‌

