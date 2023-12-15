VANCOUVER, B.C. – TheNewswire – December 15, 2023 – Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV:RV) (the “Company” or “Pathfinder.”) is pleased to announce it has signed an exclusive sales agreement with ResortHQ, an Ontario based Company that has been providing an affordable solution to expensive Cottage ownership utilizing new RVs, park models and tiny homes and their network of owned and operated RV Resorts.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pathfinder and ResortHQ will offer British Columbia customers the option to own an RV, park model or tiny home at participating current and future Pathfinder Camp Resort locations. Customers who purchase the new units will be granted a license to occupy an RV pad at participating Pathfinder Camp Resorts and an option to place their unit into the rental pool while they are not using it. The business model allows customer to experience the “Cottage Vacation Lifestyle” in an affordable way at a fraction of the actual cost of owning a cottage.

Units that are added to the rental pool will be managed by Pathfinder Camp Resorts and revenue will be shared with the owners. The business model has successfully been implemented in Ontario by ResortHQ, which is taking market share from both the cottage ownership and hotel industries.

Joe Bleackley, CEO of Pathfinder states, “this model will position Pathfinder to offer more to our customers and take advantage of the rising rates we have seen in short-term vacation rentals and the hotel industry. Our properties are commercially zoned for use in the tourism and short-term vacation industries, so this is a great fit and value add for Pathfinder”.

“I think there’s been a lot of attention on housing affordability, but I’ve been realizing how unaffordable cottages have been getting,” Joe Accardi, the founder, and CEO of Forge & Foster, as well as CEO of Resort HQ stated. “Combined with the squeeze from housing costs, Canadians are being put-off from cottage living, despite there being high demand for access to the outdoors,” Accardi added. “We’re excited to partner with Pathfinder and introduce our successful Ontario business model into the B.C. market.

About ResortHQ

ResortHQ is committed to helping hardworking Canadians find paradise, where they can recharge and immerse themselves in nature. Through a unique RV Resort Cottage Ownership model, ResortHQ has meticulously researched and handpicked top-grade models, designed to withstand all four seasons of Canada’s varied climate. We have curated a unique real estate and investment opportunity for the traveler, the adventurer, the nature lover and beyond. There’s a ‘home away from home’ for everyone. Visit https://resorthq.ca/ to learn more.

About Pathfinder Ventures

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. is developing a network of premier branded, upscale and family-friendly RV parks and campgrounds under the “Pathfinder Camp Resorts” name. Pathfinder currently has three camp resorts located in B.C. and is focused on growing its network through both acquisitions and new construction. The Corporation is taking advantage of the rapidly growing market of Canadians who want to experience the great outdoors in an RV.

To learn more about Pathfinder Camp Resorts, click the link below:

www.PathfinderCampResorts.com

On behalf of the board of directors of the Corporation:

Joe Bleackley

Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Director

Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

Company Contact:

Joe Bleackley

Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Phone: (604) 914 2575

Email: [email protected]

Website: PathfinderVentures.ca || PathfinderCampResorts.com

