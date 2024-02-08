Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pegasus Resources’ CEO, Chris Timmins, joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the company has appointed Mr. Derrick Strickland, a seasoned industry professional with over 35 years of experience in the exploration sector.

Strickland has been actively involved in various aspects of the exploration industry and has a background as both a geological and corporate advisor. With more than two decades of self-employment in the industry, Strickland has served as a leader, founder, director, CEO, and Vice President for over 20 publicly traded companies.

His extensive experience spans six continents, and he specializes in working in remote and diverse locations. Strickland’s expertise encompasses a wide range of commodities, including base metals, gold, uranium, diamonds, potash, copper, and more. He has been involved in numerous deposit types and settings, demonstrating versatility and adaptability in the exploration sector.

Timmins emphasized Strickland’s international exposure and his ability to navigate various mineral opportunities, including specialty minerals and unique prospects.

