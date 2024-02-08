Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pegasus Resources’ CEO, Chris Timmins, joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the company has secured a key expert in Uranium exploration with the addition of Mike Magrum to its Board.

Magrum is a highly experienced expert in uranium exploration with nearly 50 years of professional experience. He is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines and the University of Alaska, with a degree in Geological Engineering. Throughout his career, Magrum has worked extensively in various commodities, particularly uranium, and has conducted exploration and mining activities across North America, Central America, South America, and southern African countries.

Timmins highlighted Magrum’s significant contributions to the uranium exploration industry. He mentioned that Magrum was part of the team that made the discovery of the Roughrider uranium deposit in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, which was later acquired by Rio Tinto and subsequently Uranium Energy Corp. Magrum also served as the Chief Operating Officer of Xemplar Energy, a notable uranium explorer in Namibia, with a market cap exceeding $1 billion at its peak.

The addition of Mike Magrum to Pegasus Resources’ board is expected to bring valuable expertise and insights to the company’s uranium exploration efforts, further strengthening its position in the industry.

