January 24, 2023 – TheNewswire – VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – Planet Ventures Inc. (​TSXV:PXI​) (the “Company” or “Planet Ventures”), announces that the Company has applied for and received conditional approval to list the common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). In connection with the proposed listing on the CSE (the “Listing”), the Company has applied to delist the Shares from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). The Listing remains subject to a number of conditions, including the acceptance of the delisting application by the TSXV and final approval of the listing application from the CSE.

About the Company

Planet Ventures is an investment issuer listed on the TSXV that is focused on investing in disruptive companies and industries that have high growth potential. Planet Ventures’ unique portfolio driven investment policies provide its investors with access to emerging and high-growth opportunities while shielding them from any formidable downside. For more information, please visit Planet Ventures’ website: https://planetventuresinc.com/.

Etienne Moshevich

Etienne Moshevich

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 681-0084

Email: [email protected]

