Reading Time: 3 minutes

January 30, 2024 – TheNewswire – VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – Planet Ventures Inc. (TSXV:PXI​) (the “Company” or “Planet Ventures”), announces that further to its news releases dated January 24, 2024, the Company has received confirmation from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) that the common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) are expected to commence trading on the CSE under the symbol “PXI” at the opening of the market on February 1, 2024. The Company has requested that its Shares be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange, which is expected to occur at the close of the market on January 31, 2024.

The Company also announces that its 10% rolling share option plan and fixed restricted share unit plan, both of which have been filed under the Company’s corporate profile at www.sedarplus.ca, will be replaced with new equity plans in accordance with CSE policy requirements, to be presented to shareholders for approval at the Company’s next annual general meeting. All securities issued under the Company’s current equity compensation plans remain subject to compliance with all applicable laws (including the rules and policies of the stock exchange on which the Shares are listed for trading).

About the Company

Planet Ventures is an investment issuer listed on the TSXV that is focused on investing in disruptive companies and industries that have high growth potential. Planet Ventures’ unique portfolio driven investment policies provide its investors with access to emerging and high-growth opportunities while shielding them from any formidable downside. For more information, please visit Planet Ventures’ website: https://planetventuresinc.com/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Christopher Cooper”

Christopher Cooper

Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

PLANET VENTURES INC.

Tel: (604) 681-0084

Email: [email protected]

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.