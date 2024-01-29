Reading Time: 5 minutes

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – January 29, 2024 – Plantify Foods, Inc. (TSXV:PTFY) (“Plantify Foods” or the “Company“), a Clean Label food company dedicated to providing consumers with nutritious and delicious food options, is pleased to announce its new white label partnerships with Label Delice in France, and Pikante USA (“Pikante”) in the United States (U.S.).

“Our initial shipments arrived in early January and are now available on shelf under Pikante’s brand ‘Picnic’, in the U.S., and Label Delice’s brand ‘Kerets’, in France.” said Suzette Ramcharan, CEO of Plantify Foods. “We are pleased to partner with companies such as Label Delice, and Pikante, who are seeking quality, whole natural ingredients, no chemical preservatives, and in need of meeting cultural and religious standards such as Kosher and Halal products. We look forward to fostering these new partnerships which allows us to increase our presence in these two new markets.”

Clean Label Food Products Support Quality Brands

Plantify Foods produced a range of dips, spreads and salads (including but not limited to, Hummus, Caponata, Moroccan Matbucha, and Fresh Green Herbs Tahini), for Pikante’s brand ‘Picnic’, an established and respected brand for dips, spreads and salads in the U.S. The Company delivered a variety of soups (including, Tomato, Corn, Sweet Potato, Green Lentils and Red Bean), for Label Delice in France, just in time to meet the increase in seasonal demand within the region.

These new white label partnerships support the Company’s focus on solidifying new sales channels in growth markets like Europe and the U.S. Our commitment to producing Clean Label foods allows us to engage in quality, white label partnerships, while ensuring we provide our partners with wholesome, transparent, and delicious food options.

At Plantify Foods, we understand the growing demand for Clean Label products, and our entire product line meets the demands of this evolving consumer preference. With a focus on simplicity, transparency, and quality, our products stand as a testament of our dedication to both taste and nutritional excellence.

With four (4) distinct product categories, and a total of 38 different products (see press release dated November 30, 2023), this established product line can meet consumer demand for convenient, healthy, and great tasting Clean Label foods that also happen to be plant-based. In addition, consumers can feel confident in the quality and diet-forward thinking of these products that are also proudly free from most common allergens.

Sales Channels & Growth in New Markets

The current sales landscape includes branded products, white label, and professional food service within the Company’s local market, as well as white label and professional food service sales to Europe and initial sales into the U.S.

Plantify Foods will seek to increase its sales efforts in new markets such as the U.S. and Europe, which will allow the Company to take full advantage of its production capabilities, which will positively impact its cost profile.

About Pikante USA

Founded in 2001, Pikante has grown steadily in its product line and the brand itself, and the current offering includes traditional Mediterranean and European style salads, salsas, baked pastries, and cookies. Known for their excellent taste, all of Pikante’s products are inspired by a blend of traditional and old home-style recipes and are made with fresh, kosher ingredients.

Visit their website for more information and to see their full product line – www.pikanteusa.com.

About Label Delice

Founded in 2008, Label Delice is a wholesale distributor of Kosher, Organic, Gluten-Free food products, and are focused on health, well-being and taste.

Visit their website for more information and to see their full product line – www.labeldelice.fr

About Plantify Foods

Plantify Foods is committed to providing consumers with nutritious, Clean Label food options while pioneering innovation in the food and beverage industry. The Company has a simple mission: to ensure that everyone has access to high quality food alternatives that are clean and healthy, are nutritious and tasty, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare.

Plantify Foods, through its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary, currently sells its diverse range of products in Israel, and is actively expanding its footprint across Europe and North America. With its new manufacturing facility, the Company can increase production and continue to create new Clean Label food products to meet the growing demand of health-conscious consumers from all walks of life.

If you have any questions or need more information, feel free to contact the Company directly.

Contacts:

Gabriel Kabazo

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Phone: (778) 601-8420

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:‎

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian ‎securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-‎looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding but not limited to the Company’s business objectives with respect to increased sales and marketing efforts in Europe and North America, and the Company’s ability to continue to secure financing opportunities and continue its operations. There can be no assurance that such forward-‎looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from ‎those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects ‎Plantify’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Plantify and on ‎assumptions it believes are reasonable. These assumptions include but are not limited to the Company’s ability to implement its business plan. Forward-looking information is ‎subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of ‎activity, performance or achievements of Plantify to be materially different from those expressed or ‎implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general ‎business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices ‎for securities; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; ‎competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Plantify; the timing and availability of ‎external financing on acceptable terms; and loss of key individuals‎. A description of ‎additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can ‎be found in Plantify’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. ‎Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no ‎assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. The forward-‎looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Plantify as of the date ‎of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Plantify expressly ‎disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result ‎of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.