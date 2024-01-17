Reading Time: 4 minutes

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – January 17, 2024 – Plantify Foods, Inc. (TSXV:PTFY) (“Plantify Foods” or the “Company“) Plantify Foods (TSXV:PTFY), a Clean Label food company dedicated to providing consumers with nutritious and natural food options, is pleased to announce two new appointments to the Board of Directors (effective January 16, 2024). These new appointments reinforce Plantify Foods’ dedication to assembling a diverse and accomplished leadership team to drive the Company’s vision of innovating and creating clean, healthy, and delicious Clean Label foods.

New Appointments to Board of Directors

Plantify Foods is pleased to announce two new appointments to the Board of Directors.

Yehonatan Shachar has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Heroic Media Ltd., a digital marketing agency that works with top Israeli e-commerce brands since February 2020. Before this role, from June 2019 until February 2021, Mr. Shachar served as the CEO of Chiron Refineries, where he lead a merger with Upsellon brands. Mr. Shachar has an LLB in Law and M.B.A in Business from the IDC International University in Herzliya, Israel. Mr. Shachar’s proven track record of driving growth and innovation in his previous ventures makes him a valuable addition to Plantify Foods’ leadership team. Mr. Shachar also serves as a director of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND).

Gabriel Kabazo is a seasoned finance and operations professional with over 20 years’ experience supporting accounting, financing and IT operations in complex corporate settings. Since July 2022 Mr. Kabazo has served as CFO for Plantify Foods, Inc. Since August 2020 Mr. Kabazo has served as CFO for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAN, CSE: BYND). Mr. Kabazo received a B.A. in Accounting & Economics from Tel Aviv University in 1997 and earned his C.P.A. (Israel) designation in 1999. In 2006 he earned an MBA (Financing) from the University of British Columbia, Sauder School of Business.

Mrs. Liat Sidi has stepped down as director effective January 11, 2024.

About Plantify Foods, Inc.

Plantify Foods is committed to providing consumers with nutritious, Clean Label food options while pioneering innovation in the food and beverage industry. The Company has a simple mission: to ensure that everyone has access to high quality food alternatives that are clean and healthy, are nutritious and tasty, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare.

Plantify Foods, through its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary, currently sells its diverse range of products in Israel, and is actively expanding its footprint across Europe and North America. With its new manufacturing facility, the Company can increase production and create new clean-label food products to meet the growing demand of health-conscious consumers from all walks of life.

If you have any questions or need more information, feel free to reach out via the contact details listed below.

Contacts

Gabriel Kabazo

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Phone: (778) 601-8420

Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:‎

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian ‎securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-‎looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding but not limited to the Company’s business objectives. There can be no assurance that such forward-‎looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from ‎those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects ‎Plantify’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Plantify and on ‎assumptions it believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to the Company’s ability to implement its business plan. Forward-looking information is ‎subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of ‎activity, performance or achievements of Plantify to be materially different from those expressed or ‎implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general ‎business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices ‎for securities; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; ‎competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Plantify; the timing and availability of ‎external financing on acceptable terms; and loss of key individuals‎. A description of ‎additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can ‎be found in Plantify’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. ‎Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no ‎assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. The forward-‎looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Plantify as of the date ‎of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Plantify expressly ‎disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result ‎of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.