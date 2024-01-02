Polkadot (DOT) on-chart data suggests a massive increase in its activity, which has resulted in a lot of traders eyeing the crypto for diversification. Despite this, a project in its crypto ICO, Everlodge (LEDG), is making significant waves as it can completely change how people access the $280 trillion real estate market through the introduction of blockchain technology and AI-driven tools. We will be going over both projects to see just how far they can rise to see which is the best cryptocurrency to buy today.

Polkadot (DOT) Sees Massive Network Usage

Polkadot (DOT) is experiencing massive usage. On December 21, 2023, during the span of 24 hours, the network processed 1 million transactions. This marked the highest activity day in Polkadot history, topping out the 941,000 transactions on May 5, 2021. The activity is due to inscriptions.

The following day, on December 22, 2023, there were a total of 6 million signed transactions, with 120,000 paid in fees. That marked 96,000 DOT in the treasury within 1 day, equivalent to $768,000 , with an average of 416 tx per block, or 70 tx per second. Alongside this activity, the Polkadot team also released the Data Report for more end-of-the-year highlights and insights on OpenGov, XCM, Relay Chain Stats, the Polkadot SDK and Stakind and Validators.

Snapshots from the Polkadot Data report, indicate that the launch of Native USDC on Polkadot Asset Hub enhanced the stablecoin functionality in the ecosystem.

Everlodge (ELDG) to Become Disruptive Force in $280T Market

Everlodge (ELDG) is seen as a game changer in the $280 trillion dollar real estate market, even during its crypto ICO phase.. It can be a disruptive force due to its introduction of blockchain-based elements fueled with AI-driven tools.

Throughout the platform, luxury villas and hotels get minted into NFTs. They are then fractionalized into smaller pieces, enabling anyone to make fractionalized investments into them in order to enhance their crypto portfolio.

A single fraction can cost as little as $100, adding a much higher level of liquidity to the industry. If a luxury villa is worth 5,000,000, it can get split into 50,000 pieces. This way, anyone can own a single property or just fractionalize by buying fractions into numerous ones.

On top of the platform, users can also access the Rewards Club, where they can get free nightly stays at select locations.

Moreover, there is a Property Launchpad where builders can get access to capital from the community, and those funding the properties can get access towards high ROI opportunities. There will even be a dedicated AI predictor tool. It will monitor and scan the global property prices and predict which ones can have the highest growth opportunity.

Summary

While Polkadot is bullish, Everlodge has gained the most significant attention with its blockchain ICO. ELDG, the native crypto used for staking and governance on top of Everlodge, is undergoing its crypto ICO phase where it trades at $0.027.

When it reaches Stage 9, its price will reach $0.029, and with its current momentum, vast ecosystem and high token utility, analysts project an upswing of 100x at launch. This makes it the best cryptocurrency to buy today.

Visit Everlodge

Everlodge provides you with a seamless approach to fractional investing in vacation rentals, eliminating the complexities associated with traditional real estate investment. Our innovative platform revolutionizes the way people invest in second homes.

Contact Details

Brett

[email protected]

Company Website

https://everlodge.io/