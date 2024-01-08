The crypto market has been experiencing a two-sided reaction in the past week, with some cryptocurrencies bearing the brunt of the impact. Notably, top crypto coins Polygon and Chainlink saw a sharp decline in their price movement recently. However, while they continued to battle to break through the resistance zone, both coins were able to register moderate increases in the last 48 hours. Everlodge, a fresh rising star, on the other hand, is stealing the spotlight with its innovative property marketplace.

Chainlink (LINK) Picks Up After Major Decline

Barely 48 hours after its price fell to $13.5 from its yearly high of about $16.2, Chainlink (LINK) is poised to break through the resistance zone and has subsequently risen by nearly 3% in value to currently sit around $14.6.

Although the drastic decline was not unexpected, the current rebound in Chainlink price has proved that the price retracement is just temporary. As a result, Chainlink price is projected to retain its fresh pace and re-approach its prior high of $16.2, securing itself a position among the top crypto coins to consider investing in..

Polygon (MATIC) Faces Similar Fate As Chainlink; Can It Maintain Ongoing Rebound?

Unlike Chainlink, which has had a smooth year with more than 150% price increase, Polygon (MATIC) has not had an amazing year. However, MATIC token recently experienced a tremendous climb to reach the $1 mark, which was followed by a severe drop below $0.8 levels.

Given that the cryptocurrency has not shown any outstanding upward pattern in the last year, it begs the question of whether it will ever reach the $1 level again any time soon.

Everlodge Is Charting a New Path for Real Estate Enthusiasts

Everlodge is charting a new course in the crypto ecosystem with its revolutionary property marketplace. The decentralized network aims to make real estate accessible to the masses through fractional ownership.

Essentially by combining fractional vacation home ownership, with timeshare and NFT technology, Everlodge makes it possible for users to co-own luxurious vacation homes for a fraction of its actual worth.

To achieve this, Everlodge makes use of a tokenization process that allows property owners to convert real estate properties into a single NFT item that’s sold in fractions. As such, real estate enthusiasts can purchase a fraction or multiple fractions of this NFT and subsequently co-own a property of choice alongside other participants.

Besides the dedicated marketplace, Everlodge’s ecosystem also consists of other thrilling features including a launchpad that allows developers to raise capital within the community for new and upcoming developments.

There is also a reward club where members can earn free nightly stays across all listed properties, as well as a lending feature that allows members to take loans using their fractional property as collateral.

At the center of its economy is the $ELDG token which doubles as both an utility and governance token. ELDG provides a plethora of benefits, including discounted rates on property acquisitions.

The native token also offers token holders additional perks such as complimentary accommodations, and exclusive access to participate in contests, as well as the opportunity to stake tokens for consistent monthly interest.

While the project has garnered so much attention due to its innovative marketplace, there has been a growing interest in its ongoing stage 9 token presale. As of the time of writing, the ELDG token is selling for $0.029, up from $0.01 which marks its initial price offering.

Given its unique utility and the growing enthusiasm around the presale, Everlodge is well-positioned for exponential growth, making it an ideal option for investors seeking the best new crypto to invest in.

