Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poolbeg Pharma chairman Cathal Friel joined Proactive’s Stephen Gunnion to discuss his new hands-on role at the company.

Stepping up as the executive chairman at Poolbeg Pharma, Friel expressed his intention to replicate the success he achieved with hVIVO, another company he founded. With the addition of key former Amryt leadership team members to Poolbeg, Friel said he is optimistic about the company’s aggressive growth prospects and is focused on share price appreciation.

The chairman also explained the rational for the sale of shares in hVIVO PLC by directors, including himself.

Friel, who has a rich background in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and investment banking, said the decision was driven by strong institutional demand for hVIVO stock. Despite selling a small portion of his stake, he affirmed his long-term commitment to the company, highlighting its robust growth, profitability, and cash generation under current management.

He also revealed plans to increase his stake in Poolbeg, indicating confidence in the company’s potential and his commitment to driving shareholder value.

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

[email protected]