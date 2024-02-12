Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poolbeg Pharma Plc chief business officer David Allmond joined Proactive’s Stephen Gunnion with details of independent research that confirms the massive market potential for Poolbeg’s POLP 001 in cancer immunotherapies.

This asset is being explored for its ability to potentially prevent or treat cytokine release syndrome (CRS), a significant side effect of cancer immunotherapies. With the cancer immunotherapy market expected to reach $140 billion by 2030, POLB 001 presents an over $10 billion opportunity if successful.

Additionally, Allmond elaborated on Poolbeg’s increasing emphasis on rare and orphan diseases, leveraging its ongoing programs in influenza with POLB 001, obesity, metabolic conditions, and AI-driven discovery for novel targets. The company is actively considering strategies to acquire near-stage commercial or in-market products in this high unmet need, limited competition sector.

This approach aligns with Poolbeg’s evolution towards a commercial-stage organization, aiming to generate revenue and continue its growth trajectory. Furthermore, Allmond explained how POLB 001 fits into the rare orphan disease space, given its potential applications in orphan cancers where immunotherapies have shown success.

Poolbeg’s strategic pivot towards rare and orphan diseases complements its existing portfolio, aiming for a dual-track growth strategy focusing on both its current programs and commercial opportunities in the rare and orphan disease market.

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

[email protected]