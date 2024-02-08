Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poolbeg Pharma PLC’s newly appointed Vice President of Clinical Operations Laura Maher joined Proactive’s Stephen Gunnion to discuss her role at the company.

Maher detailed her responsibilities at Poolbeg, emphasising her leadership in developing and managing clinical programs. She highlighted the importance of collaborations, both internally and with external service providers, to ensure the acquisition of quality data.

Maher’s significant achievements at Amryt include her pivotal role in the development and approval of Filsuvez, a treatment for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). She oversaw the largest-ever EB trial, leading to EMA approval in June 2022, marking it as the world’s first approved treatment for EB. Despite initial FDA rejection, her perseverance led to eventual FDA approval in December 2023.

Her extensive background in clinical research and operations, beginning with a research master’s degree and experience in various roles across academia and small pharmaceutical companies, informs her approach at Poolbeg. Maher expressed her enthusiasm for working in a dynamic environment like Poolbeg, particularly excited about their cancer immunotherapy and cytokine release syndrome projects.

