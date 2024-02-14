Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS) CEO Craig Jones sits down with Proactive’s Jonathan Jackson to discuss the identification of two new highly prospective nickel sulphide targets at WIndarra Project that bring the total to six so far. POS is particularly interested in these new targets, as they are overlayed by prospective geology and supported by field mapping data as well as surface geochemistry. Jones also discusses the value of the collaborations in the region, which is helping it advance several quality greenfields nickel and lithium targets at Lake Johnston and how these collaborations have re-rated its nickel potential. Finally, Jones speaks about the work going on at Lake Johnston.

“In regards to Windarra,” Jones said, “it’s important to note that the nickel sulphide prospectivity is underpinned by its large nickel endowment consisting of 114,000 nickel tonnes in ore historically mined, and 148,000 tonnes of nickel within the existing mineral resources.

“The recently completed stage one geological assessment focused on modelling the basal contact and characterising the overlying ultramafic rocks. The assessment has identified new windows of opportunity along the extensive 21 kilometres of preserved basal contact strike, where only 10 kilometres has been meticulously assessed and validated to date.”

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

[email protected]