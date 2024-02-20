Reading Time: < 1 minute

Premier1 Lithium Ltd (ASX:PLC) CEO Richard Taylor sits down with Proactive’s Jonathan Jackson to talk through the company’s first drilling program at the Abbotts North Project, 35 kilometres north of Meekatharra in Western Australia. The company has begun 2,000 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling to test the depth and extent of the mineralised pegmatite field at the project’s main Buttamiah prospect. Taylor pays tribute to the team, which hit the ground running so quickly after its rebrand and capital raise. The program is expected to take two weeks, with results due shortly after.

Taylor said: “We are excited that the first drill program is now underway and we look forward to testing the compelling LCT pegmatite targets at Abbotts North. The team has worked hard to achieve all required milestones to commence drilling so soon after funds were received from the recent capital raise.”

