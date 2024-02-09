Reading Time: < 1 minute

Following the company’s name change from SensOre to Premier1 Lithium Ltd CEO Richard Taylor joins Proactive’s Jonathan Jackson to discuss the events that led up to the rebrand and why this better reflects the work the company is doing in the lithium space. Taylor then turns his attention to the recent heritage clearances and work approval at its Abbotts North Project near Meekatharra in Western Australia. The company now has everything in place for the first Abbotts North drilling program with the RC drill rig on its way and expected to start in March. Taylor says Abbotts North will be the company’s primary focus over the coming months.

“With the receipt of the heritage survey report and the recent approval of the Program of Work applications by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, we now have in place all the environmental and heritage approvals required for the first drilling program at Abbotts North,” Taylor said.

“I thank the traditional owners of Abbotts North, the Ngoonooru Wajarri, for their advice and involvement in the process.

“With site mobilisation having commenced and the RC rig already on its way, this is an important and exciting phase for Premier1.”

