Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – TheNewswire — February 1, 2024 – The Board of Directors of Satisfai Health Inc., a Canada-based leading medical solutions provider specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications in Gastroenterology, GI Endoscopy, and Intestinal Ultrasound, today announced that Ms. Solveig Johannessen, the company’s former Chief Operating Officer, is appointed to the Chief Executive Officer position. Accordingly, Dr. Michael Byrne, the company’s founder, will move up to become Executive Chairman and will also serve as Chief Medical Officer.

The board of Satisfai Health expressed its deep appreciation to Dr. Byrne for his leadership as CEO since the company’s founding in 2015.

Ms. Johannessen is an accomplished leader with over two decades of experience designing and delivering innovative products, services, and customer experiences. Prior to joining Satisfai Health in 2023 as Chief Operating Officer, she held a leadership role in Customer Strategy & Applied Design at Deloitte Digital, and founded a successful Vancouver-based consultancy focused on business transformation, product strategy and experience design for clients including Molecular You, Light AI, Microbiome Insights, Avnet, CHC Helicopter, Heli-One, Contextual Genomics, The Personalized Medicine Initiative, and the Pacific Autism Family Centre. She also has extensive experience in aviation and energy R&D where she developed and delivered multi-faceted customer experiences and service innovation.

“As Chairman of the Board, and founder of Satisfai Health, I am truly delighted that Solveig has accepted our offer of the CEO position”, stated Dr Michael Byrne. “I have huge confidence in her ability to lead Satisfai to even greater heights. It is a very exciting time for us. I will remain as involved with Satisfai as I have been since its founding, and I look forward immensely to working with Solveig in her new leadership role.”

“I am honoured that the Board of Directors has given me this opportunity to lead Satisfai Health in bringing novel precision health tools to GI medicine and research”, said Ms. Johannessen. “With a directed focus on Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and continued development of upper GI cancer and colon polyp characterization technologies, we see a big year ahead and beyond. I am thrilled to be leading this talented and passionate team on our climb together.”

About Satisfai Health Inc.

Satisfai Health is a leading medical solutions provider specializing in AI applications for gastroenterology. The company is on a mission to create the most comprehensive range of AI solutions for gastrointestinal practice and research to enhance the quality, reach, speed, and affordability of existing methods for detection, diagnosis, and treatment assessment in the field of gastroenterology.

