Reading Time: 3 minutes

Several tokens in the crypto market are experiencing bullish sentiments, which experts believe could be the start of the alt season. Some of these tokens on a rally include Cardano (ADA) and Uniswap (UNI). Meanwhile, following the end of the Everlodge (ELDG) presale, the token has been listed on Uniswap and looking forward to listing on other tier-1 exchanges. Its surging momentum has put it on the investor’s list of top cryptos to invest in 2024.

Everlodge (ELDG) Continues its High Sales Despite Conclusion of its Presale Phase

Everlodge (ELDG) has continued to see a significant uptrend in the number of investors buying the token on Uniswap. As a result, the Everlodge project is looking to expand its reach by listing on other mainstream tier-1 exchanges in the coming months. Meanwhile, the increased buying by investors is tied to ELDG’s massive potential for growth. Having already generated up to 190% ROI for early investors, ELDG is on course to oversee over 350% growth within the year. This makes ELDG one of the top cryptos to invest in 2024.

For context, Everlodge is a platform that’s looking to positively change the way individuals invest in real estate assets by making them affordable, secure, and profitable. To achieve this, Everlodge has created fractionalized NFTs, which are backed by multimillion-dollar real-world property assets from across the globe.

As such, investors who buy these cheap fractionalized NFTs will co-own parts of luxury properties and benefit from the revenue that the properties will generate. With as little as $100, investors can purchase the NFTs that represent these properties. With this investment model, individuals will not need exponential capital before they can invest in real estate. As the value of these properties increases so will the NFT values increase.

Meanwhile, the ELDG native token of the Everlodge ecosystem has been making waves in the market, having just concluded its presale phase. With its massive growth potential, investors are buying more ELDG to position for the potential price gains coming soon. At the price of only $0.022, ELDG represents one of the top cryptos to buy now for massive gains in 2024.

Positive Price Trajectory for Cardano (ADA) Despite Dwindling Trading Volume

Cardano (ADA) is on another round of bullish rallies, having witnessed a retracement in January. While the token has been on a rally in the past week, the Cardano trading volume has been on a negative growth in the same timeframe. For context, the price data from CoinMarketCap shows that Cardano has gained up to 10% within the last week. Meanwhile, the trading volume has been on a 30% decline on a day-to-day average since last week.

While the declining market activity is a factor that might impede the growth of Cardano, experts believe the bullish momentum of the token will persist for the time being. As such, experts are predicting a 50% ROI from Cardano tokens before the end of Q2 of 2024.

Will Uniswap’s (UNI) Current Bullish Sentiment Propel it Above the Resistance Level?

The price value of Uniswap (UNI) has been on a significant uptrend trajectory since the start of February. According to the market stats , Uniswap has gained over 16% in price value within the last week. This puts the token on the verge of matching its year-to-date price peak of $7.8, which it attained on December 29th, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Uniswap trading volume has been on a decline in the past 7 days, thereby arousing fears of a potential bear trend for the token. Nonetheless, experts believe it is only a matter of time before the Uniswap token surpasses the $8 resistance level.

For more information about Everlodge (ELDG) please visit their website .

Everlodge provides you with a seamless approach to fractional investing in vacation rentals, eliminating the complexities associated with traditional real estate investment. Our innovative platform revolutionizes the way people invest in second homes.

Disclaimer: Digital currencies may be unregulated in your jurisdiction. The value of digital currencies may go down as well as up. Profits may be subject to capital gains or other taxes applicable in your jurisdiction.

Contact Details

Brett

[email protected]

Company Website

https://everlodge.io/