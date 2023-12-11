Proactive research analyst Manos Halicioglu speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive London after publishing a new research note on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (AIM:AFM).

Alpha FMC, a leader in consultancy for asset, wealth management, and insurance, announced robust revenue growth in its interim results for the six months ending 31st September 2023.

Despite a slight dip in profitability and cash outflow, Alpha FMC’s revenue increased by 7.5% to £115.6 million, with net fee income rising 7.2% to £114.8 million. The firm maintained a healthy gross profit of £38.4 million, even with margin contraction, and an adjusted EBITDA of £20.1 million. Their headcount and client base grew, indicating significant operational progress.

The analysis predicts revenue of £240 million for FY24, with a gross profit of approximately £84 million. However, current growth projections don’t align with the goal to double the business by 2028, suggesting potential upside.

Alpha FMC’s unique value proposition, large market, and strong management team are highlighted as key drivers for organic growth. Investment return estimates for Alpha FMC over the next five years have been revised to 82%, up from 55%, equivalent to an annual return of about 12.67%.

This upward revision reflects the company’s solid performance in a competitive market. The next expected announcement from Alpha FMC is a trading update for the year ending 31st March 2024, which will provide further insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction.

For detailed analysis, readers are encouraged to access Halicioglu’s full report via the provided link.

