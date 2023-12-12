ProSomnus Inc CEO Len Liptak joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the company’s groundbreaking intramural mouth guard, which has received FDA clearance as a medical device for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and snoring.

The ProSomnus device effectively positions the jaw forward during sleep, preventing airway collapse and addressing sleep apnea issues.

Liptak emphasized the significance of the FDA clearance, which allows for insurance reimbursement and categorizes the ProSomnus device as a therapeutic solution for sleep apnea and snoring.

The company is strategically targeting the substantial market of individuals who discontinue the use of CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) machines, estimated at 3 to 4 million people annually. In light of the recent Philips CPAP recall, ProSomnus is positioning itself as a leading alternative to CPAP treatment for obstructive sleep apnea. The company has a strong foundation of scientific data supporting the efficacy of its device.

Financially, ProSomnus has reported record revenues and a remarkable 46% year-to-date growth, demonstrating its commitment to cost reduction and maintaining a robust bottom line.

Looking ahead to 2024, ProSomnus has ambitious plans for continued growth. These initiatives include FDA filings to expand labeling for the device and the development of a next-generation device featuring an oxygen sensor for real-time patient monitoring.

The company prioritizes personalized manufacturing to ensure optimal treatment effectiveness and has achieved promising results in clinical trials, with a manuscript set for release in 2024.

In summary, ProSomnus is dedicated to making sleep apnea treatment more accessible and technologically advanced, offering an innovative solution to improve the lives of those affected by sleep apnea and snoring.

