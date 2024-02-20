Reading Time: 2 minutes

The 2024 Super Bowl generated an ironic achievement. It was blessed with an estimated record number of 120.3 million TV viewers on CBS alone, according to Nielsen. However, a seven-year longitudinal study by Bottom-Line Analytics (BLA), an advanced analytics and market mix modeling firm, shows that this year’s Super Bowl ads were the weakest in a decade.

Bottom-Line Analytics has worked with ABX Advertising Benchmark Index™ for all Super Bowl advertising effectiveness scores over the past 11 years. The ABX Index, a composite score of the most critical of 14 KPIs, is based on its 425,000 tested ads globally. Toplines revealed that Super Bowl 2024 ads were:

No better than sponsors’ ads at other times of the year. Thirty-five times more costly than the normal national :30 spot. Less likely to motivate viewers to buy the advertised products. Unlikely to generate a positive ROI for the advertisers.

The 2024 Super Bowl audience was more diverse than in past events, with more Gen Z (age 18-24) and female viewers. The record number of under-performing ads was likely due to a failure to speak clearly to, and engage, this broader audience.

To beat this trend, prospective advertisers should: Weigh the costs carefully; make sure visual and audio creative clearly link to the Brand; pre-test and re-test against In-Market ads for Message Clarity; place Calls-to-Action and Brand Logos early and often; and be mindful of audience diversity.

About Bottom-Line Analytics (BLA)

Bottom-Line Analytics is an advanced analytics firm that provides its clients with objective, fact-based assessments and validations of their copy testing metrics. Led by Michael Wolfe, CEO, who has more than 30 years of direct experience in marketing analytics both on the client and consulting side with major brands such as Coca-Cola, Kraft Foods, Kellogg’s, Fisher-Price, AT&T, McDonald’s, Hyatt, L’Oreal, FedEx, Starbucks and more. Michael has broad experience in marketing analytics covering marketing ROI modeling, social media analytics, pricing, and brand strategy.

About ABX:

Advertising Benchmark Index, (ABX), is a leading ad effectiveness and consumer insights company with the largest global syndicated measurement solution, which evaluates ad creative effectiveness across all media types, competitors, countries, social sensitivities, demographic groups and more. The unique ABX Measurement Methodology ensures every ad across 14 KPIs and multitudes of variables are measured in the same way for accurate forecasts and correlations to revenues.

