Province’s Essential Services Declaration for Food Industry to maintain BC’s Food Supply Chain

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – March 27, 2020 – Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (“Naturally Splendid”, “NSE” or “the Company”) (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) provides the following update.

On March 26, 2020, the BC Provincial Government announced several initiatives in the on-going battle to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Within these initiatives, Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General declared the Food Supply Chain an essential service.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. Craig Goodwin states, “I am pleased to say that industry leaders, organizations such as B.C Food & Beverage and the province continue to work together in an effort maintaining the food supply chain. We are stronger as a team and Naturally Splendid is committed to playing our role in these efforts“.

B.C. Food & Beverage (BCFB) applauds the announcement by the BC government designating the food and beverage manufacturing sector as an essential service, which will offer more protection to secure the food supply in BC.

The announcement by the province comes after advocacy efforts by BCFB and other industry groups which represent food, beverage and natural health product manufacturers in BC. “Declaring food production, agriculture and its corresponding supply chain an essential service is an essential step to secure the continuation of the food supply to British Columbians,” says James Donaldson, CEO of BCFB. “We are grateful to see the declaration by the BC government.”

“BC Food & Beverage will be working with government to ensure employees have access to everything they need to continue their essential operations in a safe environment,” says Donaldson. “We will also be working with other stakeholders to ensure the food supply chain is maintained for all British Columbians.”

“Food production staff are essential and having the tools and resources to work safely is our top priority. There are more than 39,000 people employed in the sector in BC alone, which at $15B annually, is the largest manufacturing sector in BC and a critical component to BC’s economy.

“Essential service designation for the food supply chain will assist in procuring sanitation supplies including hand sanitizers, masks, and other essentials that are needed to provide adequate protection for employees,” says Donaldson. “We owe it to these employees to assure them that they are not risking their families or themselves by continuing to come to work, and we need to fulfill our ethical and moral obligation to keep essential products on the shelves of grocery store and homes.

The BC Government has repeatedly highlighted the importance of preserving our food and supply chain by ensuring continued access to local foods which is appreciated by all associated with our industry. On behalf of the 39,000 employees in the industry, BC Food & Beverage will continue to lead and support industry and serve as part of the solution to our urgent and time sensitive situation.

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, is using extraordinary powers under a state of provincial emergency to keep British Columbians safe, maintain essential goods and services, and support the Province’s ongoing response to novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“B.C. is in a strong position to effectively respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Farnworth. “Informed by the direction of the provincial health officer, we’re taking these critical steps to keep our communities safe, goods moving, and essential service workers supported.”

Using the extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act, the minister is issuing a series of ministerial orders to ensure a coordinated response to COVID-19 across all levels of government for the duration of the provincial emergency. These include:

– Supply chain: Establishing a new Provincial Supply Chain Coordination Unit to co-ordinate goods and services distribution; taking a more active role in coordinating essential goods and services movement by land, air, marine and rail; and suspending any bylaws that restrict goods delivery at any time of day. – Protecting consumers: Banning the secondary resale of food, medical supplies, personal protective equipment, cleaning and other essential supplies; and restricting quantities of items purchased at point of sale.



