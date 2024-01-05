Tezos and Serum investors continue to capitalize on Pullix’s successful presale. Having raised over $2million and reached stage 5 in less than a month Pullix is quickly becoming an extremely sought after presale in the cryptocurrency market. Below we will discover why Tezos and Serum holders are flocking to this presale gem.

Tezos (XTZ) Price Prediction

Tezos (XTZ), the native token of the energy-efficient blockchain, has benefitted from the latest market rebound. The token is currently trading above the $1 mark after a rise of 4.9% in the past week.

Similarly, the XTZ token has soared 28.5% in the past month and 46.6% in the past year. Despite these price gains, Tezos coin is trading 88.07% away from its peak of $9.18 on 2021.

Interestingly, the Tezos network is more than five years old and is still not part of the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap. According to CoinMarketCap , Tezos coin has a market cap of $1 billion and is ranked 66th in the market.

Tezos technical chart has painted a bullish momentum with the RSI trading above 50. According to analysts’ Tezos price prediction, the price of Tezos is predicted to rise by 15.28% and reach $1.255655 soon.

Serum (SRM) Price Forecast

Serum (SRM) gained popularity in the crypto space as a decentralized exchange that offers users top speed and low transaction fees to the DeFi space. The Serum price has performed poorly over the last few weeks.

The SRM token fell to an all-time low of $0.02921 on October 20th despite the Uptober rally at the time. Fortunately, the token has seen upward price movements in the past month as it rose to the $0.07000 region. Still, the Serum coin is 99% below its all-time peak of $13.72.

According to Coincodex , Serum has recorded 16 (53%) green days out of 30, with 17.42% price volatility over the last month. According to analysts Serum price prediction, Serum is predicted to rise by 9.95% to $0.084932.

Pullix (PLX): A Good Crypto To Buy For Massive Gains in 2024

Pullix (PLX) is a top pick for people looking for good crypto to buy ahead of the 2024 altseason. The PLX coin has been getting more popular thanks to the uniqueness of the Pullix platform.

Th3 new TradFi project has combined the best things about decentralized exchanges (DEX) with those of centralized exchanges (CEX). This hybrid blend means Pullix gives people a seamless trading experience.

Another great thing about Pullix is that users can access many different markets. These include; cryptocurrencies, forex, commodities, and ETFs. This option lets people easily get into various markets where they can profit from. PLX is also a big part of the DeFi project. It plays an important role in how things work on this platform. Pullix starts a “Trade-to-Earn” plan. People who own PLX can get some of the profit made by the platform each day.

The more a user engages and trades on Pullix, the more they can earn. Now, PLX is selling for a low price of $0.07 in its fifth presale stage. As the demand for PLX continues to rise, experts think the PLX price will grow 100x after it launches in January 2024. Because of this projection, PLX is ranked as one of the best crypto coins to buy in 2024.

In a Nutshell

Pullix, with its features and utility, has the ability to outperform Tezos and Serum in the coming altseason. The hybrid infrastructure and access to multiple financial markets give PLX the potential to become one of the best crypto coins in 2024.

Disclaimer: Digital currencies may be unregulated in your jurisdiction. The value of digital currencies may go down as well as up. Profits may be subject to capital gains or other taxes applicable in your jurisdiction.

