Manual testing is a traditional software application QA testing methodology in which test cases are executed manually by a tester without any tools. For this, the testing engineer must have sound knowledge about how the application works, its scope, and the architecture.

It is the primitive step that any company follows to identify and fix errors in the application. Apart from resolving bugs, the manual testing methodology checks the feasibility of your application for automation testing. Despite its efficiency, manual testing is a time-consuming and resource-intensive approach that most SMEs can not afford.