Software application QA testing methods:
Primarily, software testing is classified into two categories
- Manual software testing
- Automation software testing
They have a significant impact on application quality and improving productivity at different stages of application development.
1. Manual testing method:
Manual testing is a traditional software application QA testing methodology in which test cases are executed manually by a tester without any tools. For this, the testing engineer must have sound knowledge about how the application works, its scope, and the architecture.
It is the primitive step that any company follows to identify and fix errors in the application. Apart from resolving bugs, the manual testing methodology checks the feasibility of your application for automation testing. Despite its efficiency, manual testing is a time-consuming and resource-intensive approach that most SMEs can not afford.
2. Automation testing method:
Every process across the organization is undergoing automation to save time, cost and become productive. Testing is not an exception to it. With the advent of technology, companies are adopting automation testing methodologies to speed up product delivery.
In this approach, QA engineers conduct test cases, manage test data, and utilize it to improve the application’s performance