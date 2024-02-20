Reading Time: < 1 minute

Quadrise PLC CEO Jason Miles tells Proactive’s Stephen Gunnion the company has had a strong start to 2024, highlighting key partnerships aimed at advancing the production of sustainable marine biofuels.

Quadrise has entered into agreements with notable entities such as Cargill and Mac2, and more recently with Euthenia Energy and BTG Bioliquids.

Miles explained that the collaboration with BTG Bioliquids focuses on converting renewable biomass into bio-oils through fast pyrolysis technology, a venture that promises to supply marine biofuels to global bunker hubs. Euthenia Energy, with its vast experience in renewable projects, especially in Spain, is set to leverage its connections in energy and shipping to distribute a new sustainable marine fuel, initially targeting the Mediterranean hubs of Algeciras and Gibraltar.

Miles said the importance of these agreements lies in their potential to decarbonize the shipping industry, aligning with new EU regulations penalizing less efficient vessels emitting higher CO2 levels.

Quadrise’s efforts to supply European and global bunker hubs with bio-M-SAR products are in direct response to these regulatory pressures. Moreover, these partnerships contribute to Quadrise’s ambitious goal to deliver a net-zero marine fuel by 2030, showcasing the company’s progress in prototyping a sustainable B100 marine fuel product.

