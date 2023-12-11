Quadrise PLC (AIM:QED) CEO Jason Miles provides Thomas Warner with an update on the company’s biofuel research and development.

Quadrise is commercialising a biofuel, bioMSAR, with 40% glycerin, aiming for a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions and improved efficiency in marine vessels. Miles highlights recent testing with alternatives to glycerin, such as crude sugar oils and methyl esters, showing promising results in reducing emissions and enhancing efficiency.

He explains that Quadrise aims to create a fully Net Zero biofuel by replacing hydrocarbons with sustainable components, focusing on solutions for the shipping industry, which contributes 3% of global CO2 emissions.

With increasing pressure on the shipping sector to reduce emissions, QuadRise’s biofuel products could ultimately offer environmentally friendly alternatives. The company plans to conduct further testing at a facility in Finland, collaborate with biofuel partners, and accelerate product development. Miles emphasises the momentum in the biofuels industry and Quadrise’s position in providing sustainable solutions.

The company’s upcoming plans include extensive testing in the first half of the next year, collaboration with undisclosed biofuel partners, and progressing toward B100 biofuel products.

