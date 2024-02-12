Reading Time: 2 minutes

Optica Rare Earths and Critical Metals ETF (NYSE:CRIT) Chairman Derek Bone joined Steve Darling from Proactive to delve into the intricacies of this innovative investment fund.

Bone shed light on the genesis of the ETF, which sprang from the collective expertise of a team boasting backgrounds in mining, finance, and corporate advisory roles, particularly in capital raisings for rare earth companies in Australia.

Drawing inspiration from their success in the gold ETF space and leveraging their extensive network and knowledge, the team made the strategic decision to launch an ETF focused exclusively on rare earths and critical minerals. This expanded thesis encompasses a diverse array of 50 minerals and metals crucial for various industries worldwide.

Bone elaborated on the ETF’s primary objective, which is to meticulously track the entire value chain of these critical materials, from the extraction phase to the manufacturing of finished goods. This holistic approach mirrors the escalating significance of clean technology, defense, medical, and communication sectors globally.

Moreover, against the backdrop of governments increasingly prioritizing the security of their supply chains for these essential materials, the ETF zeroes in on long-term investment opportunities rather than short-term trading gains.

Despite facing challenges in marketing and distribution, given its relative small size and new entrant status compared to competitors, the ETF is determined to make a significant impact. Bone outlined the ETF’s strategy, which revolves around addressing industry pain points and offering innovative solutions. Central to this approach is the emphasis on capital preservation and volatility reduction by strategically investing in key companies within the sector.

In essence, Optica Rare Earths and Critical Metals ETF embodies a forward-thinking approach to investment, poised to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for rare earths and critical minerals while navigating the complexities of the global market landscape. With a steadfast commitment to industry excellence and value creation, the ETF aims to carve out a distinct niche and deliver enduring returns for its investors.

