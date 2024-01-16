Reading Time: 5 minutes

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – January 16, 2024 – Recharge Resources Ltd. (“Recharge” or the “Company”) (CSE:RR) (OTC:RECHF) (Frankfurt:SL5) is pleased to announce the Company has appointed Mr. Richard Robins, MBA, to the role of Corporate Secretary and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”).

The Company would also like to announce the resignation of Natasha Sever from her role as CFO and Corporate Secretary. Natasha has been an invaluable asset to our team, demonstrating exceptional leadership and dedication throughout her tenure. She has decided to pursue new endeavors, and while we are saddened to see her go, we extend our deepest gratitude to Natasha for her significant contributions, unwavering commitment, and the invaluable expertise she brought to the Company.

About Richard Robins, B.A., MBA

Mr. Richard Robins is a seasoned financial executive with over twenty years of distinguished leadership and extensive expertise across multiple sectors, including banking, financial technology (FinTech), mining, and public companies. His impactful contributions have left an indelible mark on the financial landscape, demonstrating remarkable acumen and strategic prowess.

Notably, his tenure as Chief Financial Officer at International Battery Metals Ltd. exemplified his exceptional leadership, steering the company through a successful public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange before strategically transitioning to the CSE. This pivotal move marked a significant milestone, shaping the company’s trajectory under Mr. Robins’ guidance. International Battery Metals Ltd., an innovative lithium exploration and extraction technology company, currently boasts a market capitalization of approximately $200 million, a testament to Mr. Robins’ exemplary stewardship during his tenure. His strategic insights and pivotal role have been instrumental in the company’s success.

Before his impactful role at International Battery Metals Ltd., Mr. Robins honed his skills through progressive leadership positions at esteemed banking institutions, including TD Bank, Citibank, Peoples Trust Company and Vancouver City Savings Credit Union. His diverse experience equipped him with invaluable insights that have consistently contributed to his success.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Mr. Robins is committed to philanthropic endeavors and serves on the Board of Directors of Odd Squad Productions Society, a registered not-for-profit charitable organization delivering prevention programs for youth in the Lower Mainland, throughout BC, across Canada, and worldwide.

Mr. Robins earned his B.A., in Economics from McGill University in Montreal and holds a Master of Business Administration specializing in Marketing & Entrepreneurial Studies from the Schulich School of Business at York University in Toronto.

CEO and Director David Greenway expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s growth trajectory and the strategic appointment of Mr. Robins: “We are thrilled to welcome Richard Robins to the Recharge Resources team. His extensive financial expertise and strategic acumen will undoubtedly bolster our efforts as we progress from an explorer to a pivotal stage defining our 760,000 tonnes inferred resource to the pilot plant phase.”

Greenway further commented, “Natasha Sever has been an integral part of our journey, steering the financial aspect during a crucial period of transition. We extend our sincerest appreciation for her dedication and wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”

“Recharge Resources is entering an exciting phase, and I am honored to join this dynamic team,” said Richard Robins, incoming CFO. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success as we progress toward operationalizing our resource potential and creating sustainable value for our stakeholders.”

The company has agreed to issue to Mr. Robins 150,000 Restricted Share Units (“RSU’s”) and 100,000 Stock Options (“Options”) exercisable at $0.40 for a period of twelve months.

About Pocitos Lithium Brine Project

The Pocitos Project is located approximately 10 km from the township of Pocitos where there is gas, electricity, and accommodation. The Pocitos Project is approximately 1,332 hectares and is accessible by road. Collective exploration totals over US$2.0 million developing the project, including surface sampling, trenching, TEM and MT geophysics and drilling three wells that had outstanding brine flow results. Locations for immediate follow up drilling have already been identified for upcoming exploration. Lithium values of 169 ppm from drill hole 3 packer test assayed from laboratory analysis conducted by Alex Stewart were recorded during the project’s December 2022 drill campaigns. A double packer sampling system in HQ Diamond drill holes were drilled to a depth of up to 409 metres. The flow of brine was observed to continue for more than five hours. All holes had exceptional brine flow rates.

Ekosolve Ltd produced lithium carbonate at a purity of 99.89%, where extraction of the lithium from the brines was above 94% i.e. 159 ppm of lithium would have been recovered from 169 ppm.

The company has published a NI 43-101 compliant Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Pocitos Lithium Brine Project compiled by WSP geohydrological consultants which has been estimated at 143,000 tonnes of in-situ lithium metal, and 13,000 tonnes lithium metal yield (using porosity estimates) which equates to a lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”) of 760,000 tonnes and 69,000 tonnes respectively. The LCE is calculated from the ratio of lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) to Li metal (5.32:1). The calculations assume no process losses. See press release dated December 20th, 2023.

The full NI 43-101 Report dated December 18, 2023, and entitled “Technical Report For The Pocitos 1 and II, Salta Province, Argentina”, can be found on SEDAR+ under the Company’s issuer profile at www.sedarplus.com.

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

