Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – January 2nd, 2024 – Recharge Resources Ltd. (“Recharge” or the “Company”) (CSE:RR) (OTC:RECHF) (Frankfurt:SL5) is pleased to announce the Ministerio de Produccion y Desarrollo Sustentable‎ del Gobierno de Salta (Minister of Production and Sustainable Development) (the “MPSD”) has approved the Company’s drill permit for an additional two 2 wells on the Pocitos 2 block at the Pocitos Lithium Brine Project (the “Project”), located near Pocitos township in Salta Province, Argentina.

The objective of this drill program will be to upgrade the recently announced NI 43-101 Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) by providing drill hole, porosity and permeability data that was absent as the Pocitos 2 project has not been previously drilled. Given the drill hole spacing, the Company’s geologists will be targeting a proven and probable category as well as collecting pre-engineering pumping data in preparation for building a Ekosolve™ direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) pilot plant and follow on full scale 20,000 tonne per year plant (“TPY”) at the project.

The recently announced MRE for the Pocitos Lithium Brine Project was prepared by WSP Australia Pty Ltd (“WSP”) and was estimated at 143,000 tonnes of in-situ lithium metal, and 13,000 tonnes lithium metal yield (using porosity estimates) which equates to a lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”) of 760,000 tonnes and 69,000 tonnes respectively. The LCE is calculated from the ratio of lithium carbonate (“Li2CO3”) to Li metal (5.32:1). The calculations assume no process losses. In the latest pilot plant test at Ekosolve 94.9% of the lithium metal was extracted as lithium carbonate.

See press release dated December 20th, 2023 here.

The geophysics and block model prepared by WSP shows a sandy unit extending across Pocitos 2 that has higher porosity – refer Page 14-4 NI 43-101 Report “NI 43-101 Technical Report- Pocitos I and II, Salta Province, Argentina”. Our geology team is keen to drill this area to define the magnitude of the sandy halite units and the brines they contain.

WSP indicated in the Report at the December 4, 2023, Li2CO3 price of USD $16,573/tonne, the annual revenue is estimated at USD$338 million (for a 20,000 TPY plant). Operating costs were estimated by Ekosolve Ltd. to be $2300 – $2750 per tonne or USD$55m at $2,700 per tonne in the WSP NI 43-101 report.

Figure 1: View of the pad and rig at Pocitos 1 in November 2022. (Pocitos)

About WSP

WSP is a leading global consultancy with expertise in hydrology and lithium brine resource estimates. WSP provides strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients seeking sustainable solutions in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining sectors. Its 67,000 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities it serves through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. In 2022, WSP reported $11.9 B (CAD) in revenue. The Corporation’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP).

Figure 2: View of the mining road to exploration well PCT-22-01 (Pocitos I)

This is another milestone in the Company’s endeavour to build up to a 20,000-tonne Ekosolve™ direct lithium extraction plant at the Pocitos project in order to supply Richlink Capital Pty. Ltd. (“Richlink”) up to 20,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year, as previously announced under a letter of intent of offtake.

Figure 3: shows the location of the Project, and the road access to the project from Salta including the projects proximity to the Rincon project, originally explored and developed by Recharge’s COO and QP Phillip Thomas which was later sold to Rio Tinto for $825 Million

David Greenway, President, and CEO commented, “I am delighted with our recently announced inferred mineral resource estimate of 760,000 tonnes LCE prepared by WSP geologists, hydrogeologists, and project engineers. I am thrilled to now have drill permits in hand to continue developing this project both to reclassify the resource to proven and probable but also as a pre-engineering step in preparation for a pilot plant and the Company’s ultimate goal of producing 20,000 tonnes per year at the Pocitos lithium brine project.”

About Pocitos Lithium Brine Project

The Pocitos Project is located approximately 10 km from the township of Pocitos where there is gas, electricity, and accommodation. The Pocitos Project is approximately 1,332 hectares and is accessible by road. Collective exploration totals over US$2.0 million developing the project, including surface sampling, trenching, TEM and MT geophysics and drilling three wells that had outstanding brine flow results. Locations for immediate follow up drilling have already been designed and identified for upcoming exploration. Lithium values of 169 ppm from drill hole 3 packer test assayed from laboratory analysis conducted by Alex Stewart were recorded during the project’s December 2022 drill campaigns. A double packer sampling system in HQ Diamond drill holes were drilled to a depth of up to 409 metres. The flow of brine was observed to continue for more than five hours. All holes had exceptional brine flow rates.

Ekosolve Ltd produced lithium carbonate at a purity of 99.89%, where extraction of the lithium from the brines was above 94% i.e. 159 ppm of lithium would have been recovered from 169 ppm.

The Company has published a NI 43-101 compliant Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Pocitos Lithium Brine Project which has been estimated at 143,000 tonnes of in-situ lithium metal, and 13,000 tonnes lithium metal yield (using porosity estimates) which equates to a lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”) of 760,000 tonnes and 69,000 tonnes respectively. The LCE is calculated from the ratio of lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) to Li metal (5.32:1). The calculations assume no process losses. See press release dated December 20th, 2023.

The full NI 43-101 Report dated December 18, 2023, and entitled “Technical Report For The Pocitos 1 and II, Salta Province, Argentina”, can be found on SEDAR+ under the Company’s issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4. Pocitos Lithium Claim Map

Qualified Person

Phillip Thomas, BSc Geol, MBusM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA, (CMV), a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 regulations, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Thomas has joined the Company in the capacity of COO and Director on 21 November 2023. He is a shareholder.

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

