Redx Pharma PLC CEO Lisa Anson joins Proactive’s Stephen Gunnion with details of a landmark partnership with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, marking its largest deal to date.

Anson explained the agreement involves the sale of Redx’s KRAS programme, a key preclinical discovery initiative targeting genetic mutations driving various cancers. The $10 million upfront deal could potentially be followed by a further $870 million in milestone payments, signifying a major step forward for Redx in cancer research.

The KRAS programme focuses on combating hard-to-treat cancers, such as colorectal, lung, and pancreatic cancers, by targeting specific genetic mutations. The partnership aligns with RedX’s strategy to balance in-house program development with collaborations that accelerate patient access to new treatments.

Anson emphasised the significance of partnerships in advancing their clinical-stage biotech research and development efforts. The deal not only provides immediate financing but also ensures Redx maintains a vested interest in the program’s success through potential milestones and mid-single digit royalties on future sales.

Looking ahead, RedX anticipates a busy 2024 with several key milestones, including advancing its fibrosis and oncology programs, further demonstrating its commitment to addressing unmet medical needs.

