ReShape Lifesciences CEO Paul Hickey joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share significant news regarding the approval of the company’s next-generation Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Hickey told Proactive this FDA approval represents a historic event for ReShape Lifesciences and is expected to serve as a pivotal driver of growth for the company’s Lap-Band franchise. The development of the enhanced Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX was led by physicians with a primary focus on improving the overall patient experience.

This FDA approval marks a significant milestone for ReShape Lifesciences, highlighting the company’s commitment to advancing patient-centered innovations in the field of medical devices.

