KwikClick Inc CEO Fred Cooper discusses the company’s unique software platform in an interview with Proactive’s Stephen Gunnion.

KwikClick serves as a comprehensive rewards program for brands, catering to those without existing programs or seeking customization. The platform offers modules for loyalty points, cashback, rewards, and lottery giveaways. It also monetizes word-of-mouth marketing through an affiliate program.

Cooper emphasized tailoring rewards programs to individual companies, ensuring they align with customer acquisition goals. Influencers play a crucial role, earning commissions for driving sales and generating new customers.

KwikClick’s growth is notable, with one brand experiencing a 250% increase in sales within the first week of adopting the platform.

Recent enhancements, including Zapier integration and improved checkout, aim to simplify the rewards process.

Cooper hinted at a potential uplisting and expressed optimism for KwikClick’s 2024 focus on client adoption and sales growth. The platform’s ease of use and innovative approach position it as a promising player in the rewards program market.

