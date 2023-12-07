Cepton, Inc. Senior Vice President of Product Brunno Moretti joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the crucial role of LiDAR technology in enhancing safety within the trucking industry in a recent interview.

With a focus on the challenges posed by the sheer size and weight of semi-trucks, Moretti emphasized the need for effective detection systems, especially for autonomous and advanced driver assistance systems.

LiDAR, capable of long-distance detection (over 300 meters) of small objects, addresses these concerns by providing comprehensive coverage around the vehicle, creating a protective cocoon. The technology aids in various safety aspects, including preventing trailer sway and jackknifing and ensuring safe parking.

Moretti highlighted Cepton’s engagement in Request for Quote (RFQ) discussions with major semi companies for autonomous driving applications, indicating a positive response and growing interest in LiDAR solutions. As the trucking industry continues to expand, the integration of LiDAR technology is poised to play a crucial role in promoting safer transportation.

