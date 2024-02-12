Reading Time: 2 minutes

TULSA, OK – (NewMediaWire) – February 12, 2024 – RJD Green Inc.’s (OTCPK: RJDG) ioSoft Systems division announced they have received an engagement with Rail Pro Services, a regional industrial products distributor. ioSoft is to upgrade operations software to an industry specific operations platform.

ioSoft management stated the services include essential technologies development and support, and network management services.

Vincent Valentine, ioSoft Chief Technology Officer, stated, “Some of the many benefits for the active small-cap company includes:

§ Freeing up internal resources

§ Cost reductions

§ Outside business guidance for increased profitability through technology application

§ Expedited projects

§ Scalability

We feel these efforts will create significant enhancements for Rail Pro.”

About ioSoft Systems Division

ioSoft since 2006 has provided proprietary software for medical billing, Healthcare claims adjudication, automotive warranty payments, and electronic payments between healthcare Payers and Providers, along with payment software platforms for corporations, government & institutional organizations. Since formation, ioSoft has been a third-party developer of software and provides IT support for the platforms developed.

ioSoft Systems™ is the ultimate suite of cloud-based software packages that delivers the ultimate Administrative, Adjudication, Communication, Payment, and Reporting System. ioSoft Systems™ maximizes productivity and minimizes expense to deliver increased profitability. Developed and refined over 30 years, they are the best in the market.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, ioSoft Systems, provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite and other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

RJD Green, Inc.

Ron Brewer, CEO

918.551.7883

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Kenneth Quist

918.261.8126

[email protected]