Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – January 10, 2024: Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “Rock Edge”) (CSE:REDG) announces that it will not be continuing with the Option Agreement of its Superb Lake Property in Ontario which was entered into with Medaro Mining Corp. on November 24, 2022.

Charles Desjardins, President and CEO of Rock Edge states that “The Company is currently re-evaluating its portfolio of properties in order to enhance shareholders value”

About Rock Edge Resources Ltd.

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration on the Stockwork Property in BC, Maun and Terrier Lithium Properties in Ontario and its Pagwachaun Properties in Quebec.

