Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – December 11, 2023 – Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “Rock Edge“) (CSE: REDG) is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting held on December 08, 2022

Two of the three nominees for elections as directors listed in the Company’s information circular dated October 17, 2023, were elected as directors of the company for the ensuing year and the number of directors was fixed at three. Charles Desjardins and James Place were all elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. David Hamilton-Smith had resigned as President after the information circular was sent out.

Lorne McCarthy was also nominated as a director of the Company and his nomination was approved at the AGM.

Baker Tilly Wm LLP of Vancouver, British Columbia has been appointed as the auditor of the company for the ensuing year until the next annual general meeting at a renumeration to be fixed by the directors.

About Rock Edge Resources Ltd.

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration on the Stockwork Property in BC, Superb Lake, Maun and Terrier Lithium Properties in Ontario and its Pagwachaun Properties in Quebec.

For more information, please refer to the Company’s information available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Charles Desjardins

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Phone #604-808,3156

Email: [email protected]

