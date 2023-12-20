RocketFuel Payment Solutions Vice President of Sales Daniel Gonzalves joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the adoption of cryptocurrency and its growing popularity among merchants. He shed light on some common misconceptions about cryptocurrency’s mainstream adoption and highlighted the reasons why more merchants are embracing it as a payment method.

Gonzalez pointed out that cryptocurrency adoption is steadily growing worldwide, with an annual growth rate of over 20%. He anticipates this trend to continue, projecting a growth rate of 22-23% by 2028, resulting in a cryptocurrency market worth $91 billion.

Gonzalez also discussed Rocket Fuel’s product developments in 2023, which contributed to the company’s growth.

