MINERALOGICAL REVIEW AND EXPLORATION MODELS – NORDICA PROPERTY, ONTARIO

At present most of the worldwide supply and mineral resources of platinum and palladium and the associated elements are obtained from mines within four major layered Archean igneous intrusions. These are the Bushveld Complex in South Africa, the Stillwater Complex in the U.S.A., the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, and the Norilsk/Talnakh Complexes in Russia. These layered intrusions consist of rocks which cooled slowly from molten magma, deep within the earth.

The resultant layering also controls the distribution of the ore deposits. Chromite (chromium rich oxide), ilmenite (titanium-rich oxide) and platinum group minerals normally occur in association with the more mafic parts, whereas magnetite (iron oxide), cassiterite (tin oxide), zircon (zirconium silicate), etc., are generally restricted to the more silicic parts.

From time to time in this process the magma may vary a little in composition and layers of the chromium-rich mineral (chromite) will form, to give the rock known as chromitite. Layers of chromitite are frequent in these intrusions. Less frequently, the variation in magma composition is a layer which is rich in the sulfides of iron, nickel, copper, together with the sulfides, arsenides, tellurides and alloys of the platinum group elements (PGE) forming the platinum group minerals.

As to the Bushveld complex PGM minerals consist of Platinum (Pt), Palladium(Pd), osmium, iridium, rhodium, ruthenium as well as vast quantities of iron (Fe), tin (Ti), chromium(Cr), titanium (Ti) and vanadium (V).

In Canada, the most prolific PGM (primarily Pd) group mine is the Lac des Iles mine, located ~120 road kms north of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The total Lac Des Illes Mineral Resources and Reserves are approximately 91 million metric tons (Mt) with 3E grade of 2.42 g/t Pd, Pt, Au Eq (Implats 6/30/2022 Mineral Resource and Reserve Statement). It is hosted by the ~2.7 Ga Archean Lac des Iles intrusive complex in the southern Wabigoon sub province of the Superior province of Canada. The ore at Lac Des Illes is characterized by low concentrations of sulfide (typically less than 3 vol %) and high Pd contents and has Ni, Cu and Co mineralization intermittently within the complex.

At Lac Des Iles chromitite is not as prevalent as it is in the principal mines of the Archean Bushveld complex of South Africa, where chromium grades can average 40% Cr in association with Platinum group ores in close proximity or at different levels of the layered units.

RT MINERALS – NORDICA PROPERTY, ONTARIO

At RTM’s Nordica property chromitite (Chromite) has been encountered at surface outcrops with grades up to 17.59% Cr and is found in two separate outcrops up to 2.7 km apart, prospectively on strike. Associated with the Chromite are Pt values up to 0.234 g/t and Pd values of up to 1.188 g/t.

The Nordica property is located approximately 40 minutes driving time by paved and dirt road from Kirkland Lake, Ontario, and has approved drill permits in place. The property is contained within the Kinojevis assemblage of northeast trending volcanic sequences sandwiched between the Kasba and Watabeag Lake batholiths. Locally the volcanic succession under the property is a westward grading sequence of mafic-intermediate tholeiitic meta volcanic rocks (MNDM files OFR 6042).

Within the Kinojevis assemblage, the Nordica property contains over 75% of the known Nordica ultramafic layered Intrusion. The Nordica intrusion is a mafic and ultramafic layered intrusive complex located at the southeast margin of the Kasba Lake granodiorite pluton in northern Nordica Township.

Historical exploration programs carried out by previous explorers revealed several distinct lithologies contained within this intrusion. The Lithologies include Troctolite, Hornblendite and highly magnetic cumulate Olivine Gabbronorite (leucocratic Gabbro) which contain individual massive chromatite (chromite) units. Magmatic layering is evident in the Troctolite sequences. The mafic-ultramafic suite is intrusive into the Kinojevis assemblage and has been cut by the granodiorites of the Watabeag Batholith.

The Hornblendites locally contain up to 8.0% sulphides and the leucocratic gabbro contain 2.0% disseminated sulphides. The Chromatite units vary in thickness from 1.0 – 3.0 meters and individual massive units can contain up to 17.59 % chromite.

Most of the area is covered by glacial overburden. Government geophysical surveys (MNDM files M82219, M82218, M82031, M82047) strongly suggest that the entire intrusive complex could extend in a northwest – southeast direction for 4.0+ kms (Figure2). It is currently known to be 250+ m wide (southeast edge of the Intrusion near original past discovery outcrop) and scattered isolated outcrops of gabbro extend the intrusive for at least 1.3 kms in width to the northwest (MNDM files 20006208, 20000004200 Figure 2).

The depth of the Instusive is presently unknown, however historic diamond drill holes NW-98-1 and NW-98-2 encountered at least 100 meters of ultramafic intrusive assemblage prior to encountering Granodiorite Watabeag intrusive and diabase dykes. Drilling from the opposite direction of these holes will provide more data on the depth component of the ultramafic at the southeastern end.

Drilling is recommended on specific targets of the ~4.0 km by 1.3 km Nordica Intrusive with the objective to expand the nickel, copper, platinum, palladium, Chromium, , cobalt, selenium, vanadium and titanium mineralization currently known to exist within portions of the Nordica complex.

In addition, future drilling would target new cumulative ultramafic intrusive bodies within the strongest magnetic signatures identified within the prospect. Drilling is subject to financing.

COMPARATIVE ROCK TYPE ASSAYS THROUGHOUT THE NORDICA INTRUSION

G.Windsor Discovery Outcrop (Chip-Peridotite) 11/26/1997

Pt g/t Pd g/t Cu ppm Ni ppm Co ppm

.219 1.183 2920 2020 95

MNDM FILES OFR6102 (whole rock Chip) 07/1999

Pt g/t Pd g/t Cu ppm Ni ppm Co ppm Cr ppm Se ppm

MGH – 047A Gabbro .170 .653 2622 2032 94 312 5618

MGH – 047B Chromite .064 .320 399 1368 197 175779 52

MGH – 049A Peridotite .0145 .010 103 1133 155 7511 2571

MGH – 048B Pyroxenite .030 .078 673 827 121 1181 2578

MNDM FILES 200000008886/200113735 – HTX Minerals Corp. (Trench) 06/2013

Pt g/t Pd g/t Cu ppm Ni ppm Cr ppm

Gabbro .165 .531 981 1115 400

Gabbro .234 .903 1435 1185 800

Chromite .029 .119 916 4 165000

Pyroxenite .087 .203 929 937 400

MNDM FILES 200113735 – SEDEX (xrf gun Outcrop) 11/2008

Cu ppm Ni ppm Co ppm Cr ppm V ppm Ti ppm

Peridotite 253 1047 – 273 584 2346

Chromite 289 2148 614 93436 1093 3438

Gabbro 1120 2047 – 681 98 626

BAND ORE RESOURCES – (Drilling) 02/1998

DRILL HOLE NW-98-01 (48.0m to 54.1m averaged)

Pt g/t Pd g/t Cu ppm Ni ppm Cr ppm Ti ppm

Pyroxenite .126 .556 1327 1380 37200 18900

DRILL HOLE-NW-98-02 / Whole rock check analysis from ~1m for Ti

Ti ppm

Pyroxenite 28900

MINERALIZED SEAM AVERAGED OVER 7.9m (46.2 – 54.1m) IN DRILL HOLE 98-01

Pt g/t Pd g/t Cu ppm. Ni ppm Cr ppm

Pyroxenite .139 .632 1323 1317 34000

RT MINERALS CORP. (WHOLE ROCK) 2-3 KG CHIP SAMPLES-OUTCROP JUNE – AUGUST 2023 Pt g/t Pd g/t Cu ppm Ni ppm V ppm Ti ppm Co ppm Cr ppm

Sample 63463 .05 .150 618 568 618 1400 14 120300

Chromite

Sample 63457 .03 .190 1470 2459 7 800 239 2470

Peridotite

Sample 63456 .03 .040 60 701 878 3000 11 119000

Chromite

Sample 63460 .06 .260 827 571 40 600 53 502



Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Garry Clark, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects. The Nordica Property is an early stage exploration prospect and has no resources or reserves. The summary of the Bushveld and Lac Des Iles Intrusive complexes are noted as optimal examples of Archean Igneous Intrusives which have resources and reserves with varying styles of PGE mineralization.

Historical drill intercepts contained herein are not true widths. True widths of the historical drilling cannot be determined at this time.

Past and current mineralized chip, trench and drill core samples are from two separate sample areas situated approximately 2.7 kms apart which are associated with the Nordica Intrusive complex.

All assaying by RT Minerals Corp has been carried out by Swaslabs of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, and have been previously released by the Company without comparative rock type analysis of both past and current mineralization and rock units, which have now been included herein.

