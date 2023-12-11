Sarytogan Graphite Ltd (ASX:SGA) MD Sean Gregory provides an update on work at the company’s graphite project in Kazakhstan, where the focus has been on achieving exceptional purity levels in graphite production, crucial for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Gregory highlights a significant milestone, achieving 99.998% graphite purity, with only 20 parts per million remaining of other minerals. The accomplishment is an important advancement for Sarytogan, signalling the ease with which it can now achieve high purities. Notably, the process was conducted on raw concentrate, bypassing an interim step, which is expected to enhance the project’s economic feasibility.

The next steps involve the sterilisation process to shape graphite flakes into spheres, optimising battery performance. Results from this phase are expected shortly, with the company poised to produce its first batteries.. Regarding the Pre Feasibility Study (PFS), Gregory expresses enthusiasm about the project’s economics, citing the low-cost base in Kazakhstan, abundant infrastructure, and skilled workforce.

He says the PFS is progressing well, and Saratoga aims to release it no later than the third quarter of the following year. Gregory encouraged stakeholders to stay tuned for more updates as the company continues to advance.

