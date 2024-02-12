Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sarytogan Graphite Ltd (ASX:SGY) CEO Sean Gregory sits down with Jonathan Jackson to discuss a major technical milestone with Sarytogan’s graphite now used in lithium-ion batteries. The first lithium-ion batteries have been made using the company’s uncoated spherical purified graphite (USPG), with early tests indicating they outperform many existing synthetic graphite anodes used in electric vehicles. Not only did the company post excellent capacity results, the batteries demonstrated significant repeatability and consistency across all tests, with no noticeable performance degradation after multiple charge and discharge cycles. Sarytogan now plans to continue long-term testing on USPG cells and start a second round of tests on coated spherical purified graphite (CSPG), which involves a surface coating process expected to further enhance battery performance. Finally, Gregory speaks about the upcoming PFS, due in Q3, which will highlight its low cost base and high revenue outcomes.

“Sarytogan Graphite is proving itself to be a unique combination of high performance and lower costs due to its exceptionally high-grade microcrystalline nature,” Gregory said.

“Investors can look forward to the well-advanced pre-feasibility study quantifying the anticipated financial returns associated with the long list of superlatives that the Sarytogan graphite deposit commands.”

