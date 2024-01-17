Reading Time: 3 minutes

After hitting its first all-time high this year, SEI began to come down following a downturn trend that made Sei Coin lose over 17% value in the past week. However, Sei still proves to increase again as it positions for a bullish comeback. On the other hand, Meme Moguls and Mantle are two unique crypto coins set to reach $1 this year, as Meme Moguls is particularly signifying as a good crypto to buy before it launches.

SEI Price Shows Promise of Appreciating Again

Sei (SEI) has been strong even when the overall market dropped, and now it looks ready for a potential boost. Even when Bitcoin (BTC) prices went down, the value of Sei Coin held firm, indicating its strong position.

Supported by the 70.5% Fibonacci level at $0.6375, there’s a chance that the Sei price could go up by 20%, reaching around $0.8797, and maybe even hitting $1.0000.

Think of Sei (SEI) like a bull in the market right now – people are buying more, and key indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) show a positive trend. So, all signs point to Sei being on a strong upward path.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) Anticipated Rally May Take It to $1 This Year

Meme Moguls (MGLS) is gearing up for an exhilarating debut and promises so much including an intertwining play-to-earn feature, emulated investment simulations, and an engaging community to back it up.

The $MGLS token, priced at $0.0027, not only acts as a native in-game asset but also functions as a governance token, amplifying its utility within the Meme Moguls ecosystem.

As the ongoing fourth stage presale experiences a swift depletion of $MGLS tokens, investors are catching wind of Meme Moguls as a standout crypto project and a good crypto to buy for the foreseeable future.

The platform introduces a competitive edge with face-to-face challenges, trading tournaments, and a prosperity leaderboard, enticing users to strive for financial prosperity while capitalizing on their trading prowess. On that note, investors can utilize this opportunity to gain periodic passive income.

Besides, Meme Moguls goes beyond just gaming as it broadens its allure with Moguls World, a metaverse that aims to foster connections among members while allowing them to mine tokens, participate in liquidity pools, as well as engage in token staking.

Through staking, players contribute to the conceivable towering surge of $MGLS, potentially propelling it to the coveted $1 mark at launch. Essentially, Meme Moguls has established exceptional traits and boasts significant potential to become one of the best new cryptocurrency to invest in this year.

Mantle (MNT) Is Poised for Imminent Rise Above $1

The price of Mantle has been maintaining a good record lately, gaining over 8.9% in the past month, 5.58% in the past seven days and 5.72% in the past 24 hours.

Even when Mantle saw a decline that lasted from the 4th of January to the 9th, MNT price spiked up again above its weekly support level regaining a bullish outlook that is now pushing the price of Mantle further $1. Mantle signals as a potential “above $1” token this year, all positives considered.

Mantle is also gaining more trading volume as it recently added over 73.69% gain to its trading activity and 6.33% to its market cap. Mantle is moving on a positive momentum and will hopefully make $1 this year.

Meme Moguls and all cryptocurrencies are subject to significant price fluctuations and volatility. Investing in or holding Meme Moguls tokens carries substantial risks, including the potential for total loss. Past performance should not be considered indicative of future results.

