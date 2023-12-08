Senzime CEO Phillip Siberg joined Steve Darling from Proactive from the OTC studio in New York City to shed light on the innovative solutions offered by Senzime, aimed at significantly enhancing patient safety during and post-surgery through the power of advanced algorithms.

Senzime’s impressive array of tools, such as the TetraGraph and ExSpiron 2Xi, leverage real-time monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions—crucial parameters during and after surgical procedures. The overarching objective of these cutting-edge technologies is to reduce in-hospital complications dramatically and drive down healthcare costs associated with surgical and high-acuity procedures.

One exciting development that Siberg shared is Senzime’s success in securing multiple new orders for the TetraGraph system, particularly from several prestigious German university hospitals. The German market has proven to be a strong and fruitful one for Senzime, with the company already having secured nearly 30 major hospital contracts, including pivotal partnerships with key robotic surgery centers.

This expansion and adoption of Senzime’s technology underscore the growing recognition of the transformative potential of their solutions within the medical community. With a robust growth trajectory, Senzime aims to achieve $30 million in sales by 2025, with the US being a pivotal market.

The company’s strategic move to cross-trade on the OTCQX provides accessibility to US capital markets, facilitating increased shareholder participation.

