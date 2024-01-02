Sigma Lithium CEO Ana Cabral-Gardner joined Steve Darling from Proactive announcing the company’s final shipment for 2023 of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium concentrate. This marks the end of a truly transformative year for the company.

Cabral-Gardner explained that the fifth shipment of sustainable lithium concentrate is en route to Glencore at the Port of Vitoria and is expected to arrive before the end of the year. Glencore has agreed to prepay 50% of the shipment’s value upon completion of loading. This prepayment reflects a provisional premium price for Sigma Lithium’s unique Quintuple Zero Green Lithium concentrate.

Over the past twelve months, Sigma Lithium has achieved remarkable milestones, from successfully commissioning the crushing unit in December 2022 on schedule and within budget to sustaining nameplate production levels at its Greentech lithium concentrate plant in December 2023. These operating rates support a monthly shipment cadence of approximately 22,000 tonnes throughout 2024, equivalent to an annual output of approximately 270,000 tonnes of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium concentrate.

This achievement underscores the company’s significant progress and commitment to sustainable lithium production.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

+1 604-688-8158

[email protected]