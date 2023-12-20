Proactive Research analyst Ryan Long speaks to Thomas Warner after publishing a new report on exploration company Silver North Resources.

Silver North Resources says that it has made significant new silver discoveries in the Keno Hill Silver District of the Yukon at its Haldane project, where high grade silver has been identified in drilling at three target areas. The company also holds the Tim silver property in southern Yukon, where partner-funded exploration has identified high-grade silver mineralization just 19 km from the Silvertip mine.

Long gives an overview of the business and its current focus, before going on to say that Silver North’s future plans involve comprehensive geophysics for better target generation and drilling to explore high-priority vein targets at both the Haldane and Tim projects.

