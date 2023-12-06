Silver Range Resources Ltd CEO Mike Power joined Proactive’s Stephen Gunnion with details of the South Weepah property the company has staked, near Tonopah in central Nevada.

Power said the property, south of the Weepah deposit owned by Eagle Royalty Corp, exhibits promising potential with similarities in setting and mineralization style.

Initial sampling has shown significant surface mineralization, including historic results of 30.9 grams per tonne gold, indicating a potential high-grade target. To further assess and develop the site, Silver Range plans to conduct soil testing, geophysics, mapping, and alteration mapping.

Power said Silver Range Resources is also keeping its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing open, with funds targeted at further exploration in the southwestern United States and for working capital.

The company will showcase its projects at upcoming conferences, including the American Exploration Mining Association convention, the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, and the Associate for Mineral Exploration Cordilleran Roundup in the Prospect Generators Hub.

