Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) MD Andrew Muir speaks with Proactive soon after taking on the role of MD – replacing Pip Darvall, who stepped down after a four-year tenure. Darvall will remain part-time during an interim period to ensure a seamless transition of leadership. Muir says the company has a compelling portfolio of assets in well-established exploration regions in WA, including strategic JV partnerships and he’s looking forward to working with the board and management team to unlock value for shareholders.

Chairman Craig McGown said: “We are delighted that Andrew is joining our team. Along with the requisite skills and experience to guide Sipa through its next phase of growth, he also has the credentials to be an excellent leader of our company.

“Andrew is a highly qualified geologist with an impressive track record covering a variety of projects and commodities. These attributes, combined with his extensive senior management experience in the resources sector, make him the ideal candidate for the role.”

