Reading Time: 2 minutes

Skeena Resources Director of Communications Katie MacKenzie joined Steve Darling to to discuss the company’s exciting prospects for 2024, building on the significant achievements in the latter part of 2023.

Skeena Resources has been on an impressive trajectory, and their latest developments are no exception. One of the noteworthy milestones for Skeena Resources was the successful closure of a flow-through common shares financing, which garnered approximately $10.7 million.

This financial injection followed hot on the heels of an even more substantial financing package, totaling $81 million. This package was composed of the sale of a 1.0% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty on Eskay Creek, which fetched $56 million, and a $25 million unsecured Convertible Debenture. Franco-Nevada now holds a 2.5% NSR on all of Skeena’s Eskay Creek properties, adding further depth to the company’s strategic partnerships.

MacKenzie went on to provide insights into Skeena Resources’ comprehensive workplan, which revolves around building upon the recently completed Definitive Feasibility Study for their 100% owned Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project, situated in Tahltan Territory within the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia.

The results of this study are nothing short of impressive, with an after-tax net present value (NPV) of $2.0 billion, based on a base case scenario of $1,800 gold and $23 silver. The internal rate of return (IRR) stands at an impressive 43%, and the after-tax payback period for pre-production capital expenditures is a mere 1.2 years.

These remarkable financial metrics have the potential to elevate Eskay Creek to the status of a Tier 1 gold mining project, setting the stage for a transformational journey in the gold mining industry.

Skeena Resources is poised to make a significant impact in the coming year, with their financial strength, strategic partnerships, and a world-class asset like Eskay Creek firmly positioning them as a formidable player in the sector. The company’s focus on value creation and growth is sure to capture the attention of investors and industry observers alike as they embark on this pivotal phase in their journey.

Contact Details

Proactive Canada

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

[email protected]