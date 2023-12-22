Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTC: FGCO) (“Financial Gravity”) announces Skyview Wealth Management’s Roy Kelsey Joins Financial Gravity Team, Bringing Over $20 Million in Assets.

Financial Gravity announced today that Roy Kelsey, previously with Skyview Wealth Management, has joined their team, bringing with him an impressive portfolio of over $20 million in assets under management. This addition signifies a strategic enhancement to Financial Gravity’s focus on tax-centric financial services and asset management.

Roy graduated from the University of Central Florida with a B. S. in Business Administration, majoring in Finance. Soon after graduation, he discovered his mission in life is to create a world where people are informed and able to make qualified financial decisions that improve their lives, the lives of those they love, and the lives of those they impact around the world. Helping people has always made him happy, so it’s easy to understand why helping people with their personal finances is his passion.

Roy shares his perspective on this new venture: “I’m pleased to join Financial Gravity, a company whose vision aligns closely with my own professional principles. Financial Gravity’s approach to integrating tax strategies within financial planning offers a unique and valuable perspective in our industry, where tax efficiency is becoming as crucial as asset management itself.”

Financial Gravity, known for its innovative approach in the financial sector, welcomes the wealth of knowledge and experience Roy brings. Financial Gravity CEO Scott Winters shared, “Roy’s expertise is a significant addition to our team. His experience complements our focus on tax-efficient strategies, benefiting our clients greatly.”

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies Inc., along with its subsidiary companies, provides investment and tax professionals with a turnkey family office charter. We help tax professionals evolve from the commoditized business of tax compliance to a Family Office Director that runs and manages their own multi-family office. Family Office Directors are able to leverage the Financial Gravity systems, technology, proprietary resources, and deep domain expertise to bring an elevated and holistic financial service experience to their clients that spans proactive tax planning, retirement and estate planning, wealth management, and risk mitigation. For more information about Financial Gravity Companies, Inc., please visit https://financialgravity.com.

