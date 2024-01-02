Solana (SOL) has seen a surge in activity following its most recent bull run. The crypto is up over 1,000% on the YTD chart and could see further upswings. Avalanche (AVAX) has exhibited signs of resurgence as its price bounced back and thrust a rally upwards from a critical level at $40. Pullix (PLX) recently reached Stage 5 of its presale ahead of schedule and has gained significant dominance. We will go over all three altcoins to see how far they can rise.

Avalanche (AVAX) Gains Massive Momentum – Can End 2024 at $76.18

Avalanche (AVAX) has showcased major growth as its price has bounced back, where it thrust an upwards value. The AVAX crypto is now highlighting an increase of 90% in the past 30 days. Just in the past week, the Avalanche altcoin rose from $39.25 to $49.42, nearly getting past the $50 price barrier.

Yet, if demand for the crypto remains high, Avalanche could surge from the current level, and the next goal for the price would be in the $60 range. Analysts are bullish on its future, and according to the Avalanche price prediction, it can surge to $76.18 by 2024.

Pullix (PLX) Gets to Stage 5 Ahead of Schedule Due to Massive Demand

Pullix (PLX) has seen a massive level of momentum with its presale, fueled by its introduction of unique TradFi elements that solve issues such as liquidity and transparency. Most DEXs today have faced difficulties and have stagnated the mainstream adoption of the technology as a result.

Pullix will be the first community-backed exchange to enable anyone the opportunity to provide liquidity to automated market makers, which can result in competitive pricing and fixed passive capital gains for LPs, which will resolve liquidity issues.

We are delighted to share that the Pullix presale has officially entered Stage 5 after successfully selling out our entire Stage 4 allotment ahead of schedule. This significant milestone could not have been achieved without the tremendous support of our visionary community.… pic.twitter.com/l6U1it0I7C — Pullix (@Pullixmarkets) December 29, 2023

Alongside this, anyone will be able to access yield farming, staking, and even liquidity provision. Users can begin trading futures and CFDs and gain access to secure storage of cryptocurrencies.

The crypto ICO has reached Stage 5, where the price of PLX has jumped to $0.07. At launch, the growth can be even more significant, with a projected increase of 3,500%.

Solana (SOL) Climbs 1,052% – Price to Surge Above $190

The total price upswing for the Solana (SOL) crypto during the past year was by 1,051%. This significant milestone put the crypto on the map for many traders, and its value moved up from $92.17 to $123.68.

A major catalyst for this Solana altcoin growth is the increase in fees of Ethereum, a competing blockchain. This has driven more customers to the less expensive Solana blockchain, which has led to an increase in its transaction volume and its position in the marketplace. As a result, the current Solana price prediction puts it at $190.70 by the end of 2024.

Summary

Avalanche has seen significant growth, and Solana is positioned to climb in market cap even further. Pullix, however, introduces something different to the market, and this puts it in a unique position to grow further. Its crypto ICO has seen massive momentum, and with its hybrid approach to crypto trading and investments, it can lead the path towards massive adoption.

